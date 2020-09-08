blow to vaccine hopes of serum institute of india

if i am not mistaken, this oxford-astrazeneca vaccine has been the most promising one. serum institute has invested some $700m for large-scale production.
https://www.statnews.com/2020/09/08/astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-study-put-on-hold-due-to-suspected-adverse-reaction-in-participant-in-the-u-k/?campaign_id=154&emc=edit_cb_20200908&instance_id=22017&nl=coronavirus-briefing®i_id=94446732&segment_id=37630&te=1&user_id=16719e56ee91f8da2df1655b2262edff
