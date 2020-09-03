Thursday, September 03, 2020

classic case of 'have you stopped beating your wife yet?

the @economist specializes in pre-judging elections, and making unwarranted assumptions. here they ASSUME that trump will lose. 

their track record in election prediction in recent years: 1-11 by my count. excellent contra-indicator. 

but then who's counting?

---------- Forwarded message ---------
From: The Economist today <newsletters@e.economist.com>
Date: Fri, Sep 4, 2020 at 2:35 AM
Subject: Donald Trump is very likely to challenge the results of the US election
To: 


Posted by at
Reactions: 

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)