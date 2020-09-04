long, saccharine ode to bhim-meem solidarity vs a reality check

by a committed separatist kashmiri who surprise, surprise, gets an NYT job.
to be honest, i stopped reading after a couple of paragraphs. i got the drift.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/31/opinion/sunday/India-migration-coronavirus.html?campaign_id=39&emc=edit_ty_20200904&instance_id=21909&nl=opinion-today®i_id=94446732&segment_id=37462&te=1&user_id=16719e56ee91f8da2df1655b2262edff
this is the marketing spiel.
the reality is this: starving ST tribal madhu casually beaten to death by a gang consisting of several RoP men + 1 man with a hindu name (possibly a communist).
https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/kerala-locals-beat-tribal-man-to-death-clicked-selfies-with-him-1175887-2018-02-23#:~:text=Madhu%2C%20a%2027%2Dyear%2D,taken%20to%20the%20police%20station.&text=On%20Thursday%20afternoon%2C%20a%20group,rice%20from%20a%20nearby%20store.
--
sent from xiaomi redmi note 5, so please excuse brevity and typos
No comments:
Post a Comment