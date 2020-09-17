my views on the india-china faceoff. this will not end well.

A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
We should enable "peaceful fall" by quickly gaining competence in areas like electronic manufacturing. While Vietnam, Indonesia and Mexico are gaining fast, only India can come close to being a one-stop-shop that China currently is. This govt is focussing on land banks instead of on critical skills-gap.If they cannot grow like before, there will be considerable internal turmoil. MCPA: Make China Poor Again.
Post a Comment
1 comment:
We should enable "peaceful fall" by quickly gaining competence in areas like electronic manufacturing. While Vietnam, Indonesia and Mexico are gaining fast, only India can come close to being a one-stop-shop that China currently is. This govt is focussing on land banks instead of on critical skills-gap.
If they cannot grow like before, there will be considerable internal turmoil. MCPA: Make China Poor Again.
Post a Comment