Fwd: INDICA YOGA: Weekly Digest

Why this course?
In the context of the ever-increasing popularity of Yoga in a globalized world, the need to revisit the fundamental teachings of Yoga Philosophy becomes imperative to preserve the authenticity of the tradition and the integrity its deep transformative practices.
Keeping in tune with Indica Yoga's commitment to bring about authentic, immersive and transformative Yoga teachings and experiences, this 2 credit course on 'Essentials of Yoga Tradition & Philosophy' has been specially designed by the best of scholar-practitioner-teachers from India and the world focusing on the quintessential aspects of the Yoga tradition – its origins, evolution, texts, practices, complimentary systems and contemporary discourses.
For Whom?
Open for all who seek to deepen their knowledge. Specially designed for the benefit of
- Yoga Teachers & Students
- Yoga Therapists
- All Yoga enthusiasts
Students of this course will
- Learn to appreciate the origin and development of Yogic thought and practices from ancient to current times
- Be able to understand and engage with the seminal texts of the tradition in its original form
- Be able to trace the evolution Yoga philosophy from the Vedic, Tantric and all other important sources
- Understand the core concepts and frameworks of Dharma, Karma, Purushartha, Triguana, Sharira, Prana, Kosha etc. and the context of Shaddarshanas which are integral to Yoga tradition
- Learn to appreciate the need and importance of Sanskrit in getting to the roots of the philosophical concepts and practices
- Understand the different approaches, lineages, schools and practices which are part of the greater tradition of Yoga
- Understand the relationship of Yoga with pluralistic traditions and mono-theistic religions
- Acquire a broader perspective of Yoga beyond postures
- Be familiar with Yoga psychology as a pathway to self-knowledge and transformation
- Learn to integrate these teachings in day to day living
- Receive a certificate upon the successful completion of the course
Curriculum outline
- History of Yoga
- Etymology & Definitions of Yoga
- Overview of texts – Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita, Patanjali's Yogasutra & Hathayogapradipika
- Schools and streams of Yoga
- Life & teachings of modern spiritual masters
- Introduction to Sanskrit
- Introduction to 6 philosophical systems (shad-darshanas)
- Introduction to Complimentary systems – Ayurveda & Vedanta
- Modern discourses on Yoga
- Current research in Yog
