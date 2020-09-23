- Gulags are thriving: China is pushing Tibetans off their lands and turning them into factory workers . 500K Tibetans were forced into labor camps this year and quotas were set for transfers outside the region.
Himalayan villagers support Indian troops: “We want to help the Indian army to secure their positions immediately. We are carrying supplies to them, doing multiple rounds in a day, to ensure that the army doesn’t face too many problems.”. . . The Tibet factor.
- China's tech prowess: Increasingly, China is supplying the kind of sophisticated machinery that German manufacturers once dominated, like high-end tunnel borers and hydraulic valves and pumps used in wind turbines. “It’s only a matter of time until Chinese firms are No. 1,” says Ulrich Ackermann of German Engineering Association.
- State Media: Chinese tech companies going abroad are ‘spreading China’s influence’
- Good riddance: Facebook may leave Europe if Ireland enforces ban on data sharing with US
- Microgreens: Hydroponic Farm Ventures Take Root in Indian Cities
- China’s 40-Year, Billion-Tree Project: Launched in 1978 to protect the north, northwest, and northeast, three regions affected by sandstorms sweeping out of the Gobi Desert, the so-called Three-North Shelter Forest Program aimed to grow 87 million acres of new trees—a forest the size of Germany—across the country’s north by 2050.
- Turning Gray into Green: Meishe River Greenway and Fengxiang Park, Haikou, China
- Pakistan begins phase-3 trial of Chinese vaccine: It was an “honor” for Pakistan to be among the few countries
participating in “the biggest and relatively difficult” phase-3 study of
a vaccine.
Irony: China struggling to convince citizens to take Chinese-made flu shots
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Quick notes: Gulags in Tibet | Chinese tech...
Posted by Pagan at 9/23/2020 09:53:00 PM
Labels: agriculture, china, environment, Quick Notes, technology, tibet
