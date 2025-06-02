Russia Suffers Pearl Harbour Style Attack from Massive Ukrainian Drone Strike

The latest Ukrainian FPV drone strike on Russian airbases has shown footage of massive damage inflicted on Russian aircraft including Tu-95 strategic bombers. The obvious success of this attack means it would be noted for possible imitation by others.
We should worry about something like this being done to us, whether by China or by Pak. If any country is vulnerable to such an attack like this, it would be us more than anyone. This is especially true given the number of major terror attacks we've suffered across the years and decades. Once again, the rules of warfare are being re-written, and we need to be sitting up and paying attention. And it's not only our military facilities which could be attacked in this way, it could even be our dams and other vital infrastructure.
Although, to be frank, I think Baloch Liberation Army or TTP should try this out on Pakistan military. The best defense is a good offense.
We've all heard about these little pinprick attacks against Indian military bases, or cross-border drops detected by BSF, etc.
But the ambition, scale and scope of this latest strike from Ukraine shows tremendous operational planning. Again, it shows the possibility of a 'Drone Pearl Harbour'.
Here's more analysis of this Ukrainian operation:
And remember this strike was aimed at Russia's nuclear triad, and has has significantly affected it.
I would compare it to a Pahalgam style strategy -- ie. a strike that was designed to force a major response from the other side. Right now, the Russians are hold emergency cabinet meetings to decide what kind of Sindoor they'll have to carry out in response. Such an inevitable counter-strike will in turn impact peace talks (which obviously certain hidden people don't want to see take hold.) So this looks to have been orchestrated as part of a carefully laid out plan.
No comments:
Post a Comment