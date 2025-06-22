Trump: US Attack on Iran's Fordow Site Successfully Completed

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home.… pic.twitter.com/AqCLmaLYJb— The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 21, 2025
Article 1, Section 8 of the United States Constitution vests the power to make war with the US Congress, not the President. This was done because the Congress is a deliberative body, and it was felt that such deliberation was necessary before going to war. Having fought to liberate themselves from the clutches of an empire, the founding fathers of the American revolution did not wish to see themselves trapped under another one - even one of their own making. However, over the ages, that provision has been increasingly marginalized, so that there is effectively no longer any check or balance against the unconstrained use of military power by the President.
https://x.com/RepThomasMassie/status/1936574721312923803
This is not Constitutional. https://t.co/EU3fS5jcwb— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 21, 2025
