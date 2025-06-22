Sunday, June 22, 2025

Trump: US Attack on Iran's Fordow Site Successfully Completed

 



https://x.com/WhiteHouse/status/1936574129009803509



Article 1, Section 8 of the United States Constitution vests the power to make war with the US Congress, not the President. This was done because the Congress is a deliberative body, and it was felt that such deliberation was necessary before going to war. Having fought to liberate themselves from the clutches of an empire, the founding fathers of the American revolution did not wish to see themselves trapped under another one - even one of their own making. However, over the ages, that provision has been increasingly marginalized, so that there is effectively no longer any check or balance against the unconstrained use of military power by the President.


https://x.com/RepThomasMassie/status/1936574721312923803

 

