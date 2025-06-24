US War on Iran Means It Won't Be Able to Pivot to Asia Against China, Which Puts India At Risk for Some US Stunt/Scheme

Trump's sudden new pivot into war on Iran means that it won't be able to carry out its much-vaunted 'Pivot to Asia' to confront the rising power of China. This will suit China just fine, of course, and it will seek to prolong the Iran-US war for as long as possible, in order to reap the benefit of derailing a US pivot to Asia for as long as possible. This will put the US in a worsening predicament in regards to protecting its geopolitical interests in Asia, which always get last priority as it is. The more serious this predicament becomes, the more the US will become desperate to pull some kind of stunt to bail itself out of a painful reckoning.
That's where India will increasingly look like a tempting and juicy target for some kind of clandestine scheme or stunt by them to hijack us as some convenient stooge to help them deal with their China problem, which will continue to grow to ever more epic proportions. Indians will have to remain vigilant and observant, to see what that inevitable stunt/scheme will be.
Trump's rise as a maverick politician leaves him blind to the geopolitical dynamics that more seasoned leaders would be open to seeing and recognizing. His retreat from his trade confrontation with China has forced him to seek a new fallback agenda, which seems to have now focused on Iran, as catalyzed by the Israel lobby.
Trump's retreat from Asia leaves the US with worsening options and fewer cards to play there. North Korea can now cozily send strategic weaponry to Iran, while sitting in a comfortable position. Trump's policy blunder now ensures that the US will face a rough path, no matter what.
