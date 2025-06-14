We all love to cry racism when there is opposition to immigration, but the reality is that rising criminality and strains on housing & infrastructure are leading to a backlash against what has essentially become a human-trafficking racket. Like all human-traffickers, politicians are only concerned with volume and throughput, as they run their Ponzi scheme. In this, the Brits and Canadians have a lot in common, and that's why we flock to them as former imperial subjects, because this same practice lubricated and facilitated that imperialism of the past.
Northern Ireland is Britain's most sensitive area, for reasons of history and ethnicity -- and that's precisely the reason why they're trying to ethnically and demographically alter the place, in order to keep it in place.
Given that Britain is a western spearhead in aggressively pursuing war against Russia via Ukraine (they've been accused of participating in the drone attack on Russian airbases), one would think they'd know better than to throw stones from their glass house.
