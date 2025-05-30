Quick notes: Brain drain | Deep tech...

-
GOP versus scholars: The US is witnessing the beginnings of a Science brain drain. Other countries may benefit.
India must decide if it’s ready to welcome back scholars: A perceived threat to academic freedom is prompting many academicians to consider relocating. Countries in Europe have taken swift action on the perceived brain drain from the US. Emmanuel Macron extended an open invitation to the best brains to relocate to France.
- Deep tech, shallow pockets: Indian deep tech startups raised only about 3.2% of the total funds funneled into Indian startups since 2014. Unlike e-commerce, ride-hailing or financial services, where revenues kick in from the beginning, startups focusing on deep tech take years to develop and commercialize their products. While Silicon Valley might have become obsessed with startups dealing in robotics, rockets, chips and other complex technologies, such deep tech companies are having a much harder time fundraising in India. . . Frugal tech.
-
Bharat Karnad: "The trouble lies in Modi’s inordinate desire to please America, to be in Trump’s good books, and that’s the joker in the pack".
Remittance Tax: Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill' proposes 5% remittance tax, may cost India $1.65 billion
Tenacity: Xi defiance pays off as Trump meets most China trade demands
Stand tough: China-US trade truce prompts nations to consider tougher tactics
‘Trump Was Forced to Back off’: Even Fox news reporter thinks President caved on China tariffs
- Al-Bakistan: Afghanistan plans to build dams to cut water flow to Pak . . . Pak always wished to turn into Arabia.. water scarcity coming soon :)
- #FundKaveriEngine trending: Many called on PM Modi to allocate more funds and resources for the Kavera engine, emphasising its importance in the nation's interest. The goal is to end India's dependence on foreign engines for building fighter jets, promoting self-reliance in defence technology.
-
US DIA Report: China still India's 'primary adversary', Pakistan mere security problem.
Prepare for China conflict: "If India really did lose between two and five aircraft, as most outside analysts believe is the case, the explanation for that appeared to be the superior radar of the Chinese aircraft. I hope Indians are really reflecting upon what does this mean for a potential China-India conflict, not just what does this mean for future India-Pakistan conflicts".
-
Self-Reliance looks like this: China's first 6nm domestic GPU has powered on.
Tech rival: HarmonyOS replacing Windows on Huawei laptops — delivers connectivity across the ecosystem
What the U.S. Feared Is Happening: China’s Chip Empire Is No Longer a Fantasy—Huawei and Xiaomi Just Opened a New Front
- Toxic work culture: Suicide due to work pressure at the OLA Krutrim, the worst place to work.
- White Man's Caste:
Friday, May 30, 2025
Quick notes: Brain drain | Deep tech...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment