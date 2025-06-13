Israel's Strike on Iran Apparently Used Same Method as Ukraine Drone Strike On Russia

Word coming out is that a Ukraine-style attack was carried out against Iranian targets.
Meaning that drones were infiltrated into Iran over a period of many months, to later be activated at the desired moment, to blow up the targets.
This was the same method recently used against Russian airbases to give Russia its 'Pearl Harbor'
It sounds plausible, given what Israel did with the pagers against Hezbollah.
It sounds plausible, given what Israel did with the pagers against Hezbollah.
The approach taken is starting to look like Israel's Mossad and Ukraine's SBU had jointly collaborated under the tutelage of the CIA, to carry out both the attacks against Russia and Iran
Furthermore, the Ukrainian drone strike on Russia may have been a trial run for the Israeli drone strike on Iran.
This is crazy. It could also mean the opening shots have been fired for the start of WW3.
No comments:
Post a Comment