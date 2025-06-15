NKorea to Give Military Support to Iran; Israel/US Face Long Attrition War; Russia Will Benefit As Oil Prices Surge

Oil prices are surging due to Israel-Iran conflict, which will benefit Russia.
Indo-Pak conflict from Sindoor ended relatively quickly, but Israel-Iran conflict may not end so quickly, even though Israel has a need for it to. Israelis have always preferred short sharp wars, because they're at a serious disadvantage of running out of stamina for a long drawn-out conflict or attrition war.
North Korea has now announced it will provide military support to Iran in the current conflict.
🚨🇰🇵 BREAKING — North Korea will provide Military Support to Iran. pic.twitter.com/xkFEFEVnGF— Pamphlets (@PamphletsY) June 13, 2025
I read that as meaning Iran won't necessarily run out of missiles anytime soon. I also more deeply read that Nuland & Co who started Russia-Ukraine war to keep Russia preoccupied and unable to poke its nose into Middle East, have once again neglected all potential possibilities, as Russia has simply pressed into service its additional proxy North Korea to do the job (ie. Horizontal Escalation instead of Vertical Escalation)
Iran and North Korea represent a dual problem. The US collusion in surprise attack on Iran can only tip off North Korea that a similar fate awaits it, just as Libya's Qadafi rudely discovered in the past. Hence, North Korea's motivation to intervene while the odds are better.
This North Korean support does not appear to have been in the contingency planning of Israel or USA. Which means that Israel/USA will now have to lurch into some ad-hoc stunt to deal with this new development. Could that mean a new military coup in S.Korea, like they did against Imran Khan in Pakistan? (As we know, the most recent right-wing coup there failed, when the entire citizenry revolted against it.) But leave it to American Cold Warriors to act like a Bull-in-a-China-Shop and trample on yet another country in ham-fisted style, thus further straining their ties with the rest of the world.
