Trump Becoming Bush 2.0?

Remember how Bush had a totally different set of political objectives and agenda out of the starting gate as his presidency began. However, the 9-11 attacks quickly saw Bush diverting into the new 'War on Terror' with all its expanding cascade of military interventions abroad.
Likewise some time back, Trump was warning that Obama would get the US into a new war with Iran:
Things have come a long way since then, as Trump himself is now readying US forces for a massive military attack on Iran. Trump himself may be hungrily eyeing Iran's oil wealth, just as he's eyed the natural resource wealth of other countries, whether Greenland, Canada, Ukraine, etc, as a means of offsetting America's unsustainable debt. As Mao did with Tibet, so too may Trump be capable of doing towards others, if he sees enough reward in it.
As Israel does not have the stamina for a long military conflict with Iran, and Iran is quite capable of waging such a protracted war under its current mullah regime, then the only way for Israel to avoid this is if the US can be brought into the war to smash Iran's military capability. For longer term stability, a regime change would need to be carried out to oust the mullahs. Ayatollah Khamenei doesn't seem to have groomed any obvious successors, which is an exploitable vulnerability. But no matter how powerful an aerial bombing campaign the US can carry out, even one which successfully decapitates the current Iranian leadership, US victory would not be possible without a ground invasion. We Indians should be wary of the US trying to press us into service for that (they might even dangle the IMEC carrot to seduce Modi), because such a quagmire war would extract a huge death toll. Even if there are plenty of Iranians who are weary of the mullah regime in Tehran, the same could have been said of Iraqis under Saddam, Libyans under Qadafi, Syrians under Assad, etc. As those examples show, regime removal may simply result in prolonged chaos and instability.
Anyway, as long as Indian troop commitments can be avoided, regime change in Iran could actually benefit India by removing Pakistan's monopoly on offering the West access to Central Asia. If the West can get a reliable route through Iran, then Pakistan loses a huge portion of its strategic worth. Furthermore, an Iran in chaos means an Iranian Balochistan which can be converted into a springboard for the liberation of Pakistani-controlled Balochistan. For that reason alone, we should remain open-minded.
Anyway, it's not like we're being consulted by the Americans who are now taking their decisions to make war on Iran.
