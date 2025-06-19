Will America Go to War With Iran?

Unless Trump is engaged in a very elaborate ruse/bluff to scare the Iranians into making major concessions which they wouldn't otherwise make at the negotiating table, then it looks like the US is headed to make war on Iran. If they do collapse the Iranian regime, they might succeed in installing a pro-Western replacement. This would then give them a new access route into Central Asia, thus removing Pakistan's strategic monopoly in this regard. And if a new regime isn't installed, so that Iran is left to prolonged chaos, then this may give space and impetus for Baloch independence. Either way, Pak's situation will be adversely affected, which is to our advantage.
