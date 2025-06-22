Quick notes: Ivy league | Recruiting scientists..

- Can India create its own Ivy League? The country is home to around a fifth of the world’s university-age population. Why are they going abroad? India has been losing academic talent to America for decades.
- China and Europe luring American scientists: Dr. Patapoutian’s federal grant to develop new approaches to treating pain has been frozen. Within hours, he had an email from China, offering to move his lab to “any city, any university I want,” he said, with a guarantee of funding for the next 20 years.
- Saver of Pakistan: Trump to be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Pakistan. . . . Trump is in awe of strongmen, alpha leaders, who stand up to him. Recall how Kim Jong-un of North Korea tamed him, and Putin has him on a leash.
- Expanding in India: The Trump Organization Has expanded globally since the 2024 election. And India leads, sigh.
-
Securing its world-domination: China-backed militia secures control of new rare earth mines in Myanmar. China has a near-monopoly over the processing of heavy rare earths into magnets that power critical goods like wind turbines, medical devices and electric vehicles. But Beijing is heavily reliant on Myanmar for the rare earth metals and oxides needed to produce them.
Morgan Stanley: China Is Maneuvering US “Into Weakness” When It Comes To Making Advanced Robots.
Rare earth inventories may run dry by mid-July: China is the source of nearly 85 per cent of India’s rare earth magnet imports.
-
Urban Highways Suck: "Cars and highways are great. But neither of them belong in cities". . . From Atanu Dey's blog.
Car economy leaves India's middle class fuming: India has more than twice as many kilometers of roads per square kilometer of land as the US. China, which has built a lot of highways but chosen highspeed trains as the focal point of transport, has a much lower density.For intercity travel, India’s template ought to have been 21st-century China, not 20th-century America.
The fastest train journey between Chennai and Bengaluru takes over four hours. In that time, one could go from Beijing to Shanghai, a distance nearly four times greater. Within cities, subways are coming up even in places where they aren’t a practical option.
A death every three minutes: Why India's roads are among the world's deadliest
- The I Am: Nisagardatta Maharaj.
- Bicycling tied to reduced dementia risk and greater hippocampal volume retention: Of all the transportation modes older people can use to get from one place to another, bicycling appears to offer the most benefit in potentially reducing the chances of developing dementia.
- ‘Even a freeway is redeemable’: World’s largest wildlife crossing takes shape in Los Angeles
- Blazing India: Extreme heat forces India’s farmers to pick between low pay and heatstroke
Sunday, June 22, 2025
Quick notes: Ivy league | Recruiting scientists..
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment