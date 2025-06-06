Musk & Trump Having Massive Spat / Breakdown in Relations

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1930718684819112251
In light of the President’s statement about cancellation of my government contracts, @SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately pic.twitter.com/NG9sijjkgW— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025
In the last 2 hours:— Nick Kayal (@NickKayal) June 5, 2025
Elon says Trump is in Epstein files
Elon says Trump should be impeached
Steve Bannon says Elon should be deported
It takes at least 6-months for storylines to develop like this in professional wrestling.
No comments:
Post a Comment