If US is Drawn Into Iran War, Will It Eventually Pressure India to Supply Troops?

When the US invaded Iraq in 2003 on the pretext that it was building "WMD", a delegatoin of NeoCons led by Bill Krystol had shown up in New Delhi, urging India to provide troops in support of the Iraq invasion and occupation. Their intellectual elites had read the history books about Her Majesty's Indian Army in Iraq, pacifying the natives there (at great cost to their own lives). They even dangled juicy carrots on Kashmir and arms deals, etc, but after a patient hearing from our babus, they ultimately left empty-handed.
The US is now moving forces into position to launch a massive bombing campaign against Iran on Israel's behalf, perhaps in the hopes that this can trigger regime change. The risk is that an aerial bombing campaign won't be enough, and with the die already cast, the US will then be forced to go for ground invasion, which is a much riskier prospect than Iraq, since Iran has twice the population and 3X the land area, much of it being difficult mountainous terrain.
As the US faces the prospect of again getting in over its head, will it once again reflexively turn to India to push it to provide troops for such an endeavour? Such proposals always seem easier to make when putting at risk the lives of others rather than one's own.
