Can Iran's Fordo Nuclear Complex Be Destroyed? Does Trump Really Want To?

Fordo looks like a tough nut to crack, and meanwhile Trump has now called for another 2 weeks on whether to decide to attack Iran or not. He may be trying to replay the same game he's played with tariffs, where he's also delayed. It's just going to give Iran more time to shift its vital equipment elsewhere.
Trump's game may partly be aimed at scaring Iran into making concessions it otherwise might not be willing to make. Trump's game may even be partly aimed at the US Federal Reserve, which he badly needs to lower interest rates, even though it's not cooperating so far. A war might force Fed to do this, since it's always been forced to lower rates in times of war.
If Israelis don't get relief from US entering the war, then they may resort to a nuclear strike:
No comments:
Post a Comment