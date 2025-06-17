Tuesday, June 17, 2025

China Flying Arms Over to Iran

 China seems to be quietly transporting more ammunition to Iran via cargo flights. They want to reinforce Iran in this fight. However, there are reports that communist groups in Iran have also suddenly become active, which implies that China/Russia are now activating these groups in case Israel/US are successful in ousting the current Mullah regime in Tehran, so that Iran doesn't just fall into laps of Israel/US unchallenged.

The Chinese and Russians are also reportedly interested in getting radar signature data on the F-35, which Israel is using in its aerial operations against Iran.

https://x.com/AMK_Mapping_/status/1934122481968931030

