China Flying Arms Over to Iran

China seems to be quietly transporting more ammunition to Iran via cargo flights. They want to reinforce Iran in this fight. However, there are reports that communist groups in Iran have also suddenly become active, which implies that China/Russia are now activating these groups in case Israel/US are successful in ousting the current Mullah regime in Tehran, so that Iran doesn't just fall into laps of Israel/US unchallenged.
The Chinese and Russians are also reportedly interested in getting radar signature data on the F-35, which Israel is using in its aerial operations against Iran.
https://x.com/AMK_Mapping_/status/1934122481968931030
An Airbus A330-243F Cargo plane from Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport is flying southwest over eastern Turkmenistan, descending as it approaches Iranian airspace. pic.twitter.com/9h9jbm4K1v— AMK Mapping 🇳🇿 (@AMK_Mapping_) June 15, 2025
