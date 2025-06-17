Trump Speaks Bluntly at G7

It's rather fun to watch King Trump do some blunt talking in front of others like Canadian PM Carney, who are meekly absorbing it.
https://x.com/atrupar/status/1934637036821963081
Trump with Mark Carney: "The G7 used to be the G8. Barack Obama and a person named Trudeau didn't want to have Russia in, and I would say that was a mistake, because I think you wouldn't have a war right now if you had Russia in." pic.twitter.com/RZHnmHtgfp— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2025
