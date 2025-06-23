How The Iran War Could Become China’s Proxy War Against USA

Hypothetically, India could collude with both China and Iran by working to split Afghanistan into North Afghanistan and South Afghanistan. Iran and China could then run an oil pipeline thru the non-Pashtun North Afghanistan to connect with each other for energy trade. India would gain a benefit from the Pashtun-dominated South Afghanistan then naturally pulling on Pashtun portion of Pakistan to achieve mutual reunification. Balochistan could also naturally break free, leaving Pakjabis with a tenuous hold over Sindh.
