Thursday, October 24, 2024

very convincing "digital arrest" and other scams roil india

from nikkei


and here's a series of tweets that illustrates in video how this works:

https://x.com/vijaygajera/status/1849364596362285240

screenshot of first tweet:




By -
Labels: , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)