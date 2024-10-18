Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Friday, October 18, 2024
Pannu Demands Indian Diplomats Be Expelled, While Boasting of Non-violence
Gurpatwant Pannu wants to remind everyone how peaceful the Khalistan movement is, just in case it wasn't already obvious to one and all.
As we all know, Bhindranwale was famously non-violent, and followed Ahimsa.
By
san
-
October 18, 2024
