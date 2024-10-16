https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/ckg2049ezpko
Columbus Probably Spanish and Jewish, Study Says
Famed explorer Christopher Columbus was likely Spanish and Jewish, according to a new genetic study conducted by Spanish scientists that aimed to shed light on a centuries-old mystery.
Scientists believe the explorer, whose expedition across the Atlantic in 1492 changed the course of world history, was probably born in western Europe, possibly in the city of Valencia.
They think he concealed his Jewish identity, or converted to Catholicism, to escape religious persecution.
The study of DNA contradicts the traditional theory, which many historians had questioned, that the explorer was an Italian from Genoa.
...
No comments:
Post a Comment