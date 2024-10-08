India should build up a mutually beneficial alliance with vietnam

there are several good reasons:
1. common enemy china
2. ancient cultural links. Mekong = ma ganga, and ASEAN = greater india
3. Vietnam is possibly india's biggest competitor in manufacturing, but they lack scale
4. the iron discipline of the public there is a lesson for indians
5. the way they keep their cities, and especially their waterways and lakes, clean, pristine, and plastic free is an object lesson for indians
6. India should gain naval access to the port of Haiphong, which is just across the water from china's Hainan island, where their crown jewel nuclear submarines are stationed
