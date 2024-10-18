btw, notebookLM does do other things too: such as summarizing large amounts of text information.
NotebookLM to now be a Google business product; I love the podcasts it makes
this is one of the best use cases of generativeAI: give NotebookLM a text file and it creates a very appealing two-AI-person podcast based on it that's hard to tell from a real conversation between two radio jockeys. to be honest, the first time I heard one, I was stunned. https://venturebeat.com/ai/googles-notebooklm-will-expand-to-business-use-cases-soon/?utm_source=VentureBeat&utm_campaign=7f47425fa1-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2024_10_15_07_13_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_-8343fea31a-%5BLIST_EMAIL_ID%5D&mc_cid=7f47425fa1&mc_eid=ccd8fd618f
