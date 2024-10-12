From chamath: AI-Generated Audio Introductions Now Available for All Deep Dives

From: Chamath Palihapitiya <chamath@substack.com>
Date: Sat, Oct 12, 2024 at 8:43 AM
Subject: AI-Generated Audio Introductions Now Available for All Deep Dives
To:
AI-Generated Audio Introductions Now Available for All Deep Dives
To the Learn With Me community:
I've been playing around with NotebookLM and wanted to share the deep dives in podcast format (which are uploaded to all the deep dive posts, right above the PDF file).
I think it's pretty cool, although I think the material only goes 70% of the way there in terms of information density.
Right now, these AI-generated podcasts serve as an audio companion, a nice introduction to the deep dive. In the meantime, the team will be working on how to engineer the prompts to create a richer podcast conversation on the topic.
We are definitely interested in providing different formats for the research we're doing so that people can listen while driving or exercising vs. sitting down to read for all of them.
Here is the audio companion for the India deep dive:
Let me know what you guys think.
Chamath
No comments:
Post a Comment