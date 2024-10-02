Wednesday, October 02, 2024

how generativeAI can lead to epistemological collapse

h/t @gammaemitter on twitter (dr abhishek puri)

https://radoncnotes.com/2024/10/02/ai-and-knowledge-collapse/

how 'knowledge collapse' can happen with AI, not only 'model collapse' as LLMs turn into gibbering idiots. thus everything that's fat-tailed will be discarded (for instance indian knowledge systems) from the public store of knowledge, and we'll be left basically with wikipedia and google's/whatsapp's trove of data as the sum total of human knowledge. 


