AI generated podcast on my note on AI and Bharatiya knowledge systems

I would like the Indus-Sarasvati script deciphered by AI/ML, and i'd like universal real-time translation between indian languages using generativeAI, and i'd like all the world's knowledge translated INTO Sanskrit using generativeAI.
https://rajeevsrinivasan.substack.com/p/ep-140-bharatiya-knowledge-systems
Rajeev Srinivasan argues that India can use technology to advance its traditional knowledge systems (BKS). He proposes developing a "BharatLLM" – a large language model trained on Indian texts – to preserve Bharatiya concepts and create a "Splinternet" of domain-specific text repositories. This would allow for machine translation into Sanskrit, protect intellectual property, and foster research in BKS. Srinivasan acknowledges challenges like access to computational resources and copyright issues, but believes that building these systems could benefit India's cultural heritage and technological advancements.
