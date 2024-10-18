Canada is Poorer, Per-Capita,Than Mississippi

As the Khalistanis make Canada their nesting ground, the country's standard of living is plunging:
Canada Is Poor
Canada was supposed to be the anti-American success story for middle-class incomes. David Leonhardt and Kevin Quealy wrote in 2014 in the New York Times that Canadians’ middle-class income had equaled Americans’ for the first time... Ian Austen and Leonhardt wrote for the New York Times about how middle-class Canadians were richer because of labor unions, government health care, stronger family values, and lower income inequality... At the Brookings Institution, Richard Reeves and Pete Rodrigue asked in a 2014 article, “Has the American Dream Moved to Canada?”...
All of these articles were written in 2014, and that’s because they had to be. As Scott Winship of the American Enterprise Institute has pointed out, 2014 was the only year when U.S. and Canadian median income were the same. Canada’s had been growing faster since roughly 2000, but once the gap was closed, U.S. median income began to take off the next year and hasn’t looked back. That year, 2015, was when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party took power in Canada, where they have been without interruption ever since....
A new report from the Fraser Institute, a Canadian free-market think tank, looks at income... and its findings are even worse for Canada. In a ranking of the 50 U.S. states and ten Canadian provinces by median earnings per person, all ten provinces line up at the bottom, occupying spots 51–60. Every U.S. state has higher median earnings per person than Alberta, the richest Canadian province....
Every state and province except Alberta saw increases in real median earnings between 2010 and 2022. But most U.S. states saw faster growth than their Canadian counterparts. British Columbia is the only Canadian province in the top half of the 60 total jurisdictions in earnings growth. Real earnings growth in Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, was slower than in every U.S. state.....
