Quick notes: Caliphate nextdoor | Largest casino...

- Sino-Pak script is working: Chaos in Bangladesh opens door to Islamic extremists. . . Students march with "ISIS Flags" in Bangladesh
- Scale of Chinese Spying Overwhelms Western Governments: Beijing is conducting espionage activities on what Western governments say is an unprecedented scale, mobilizing security agencies, private companies and Chinese civilians in its quest to undermine rival states and bolster the country’s economy. Rarely does a week go by without a warning from a Western intelligence agency about the threat that China presents.
- Largest casino in the world: India now accounts for 81% of all futures and options contracts in the world.
- Grand F&O casino: Where 93% Indians lose Rs 1.8 trillion but keep returning & the ‘House’ always wins.. Individuals trading in India’s derivatives market made a cumulative loss of more than Rs 1.8 lakh crore with 93 percent of the traders making losses over the last 3 years... Foreign Portfolio Investors siphoning off retailer traders' savings. - Why India’s giant options market is a worry for regulators.
- Ten years of Make-in-India: Manufacturing growth has slowed to 5.5%, its GDP share remains stagnant at 15-17%, and employment in the sector has decreased
-
Modi sarkar's Make-in-China policy: India's finished steel imports from China hit 7-year high... Export iron ore to China, import finished steel.. ..
- Rotting rice fuels discontent about Modi’s food policy: Growers and food policy experts are calling for a full opening of outbound shipments to help clear rice stockpiles and boost prices for farmers.
- Maha govt raises salaries of madrasa teachers: "The state cabinet has decided to increase the capital of the Minorities Financial Corporation to Rs 1,000 crore".... No funds for Marathi-medium schools, though.
- Shadow-banning Chinese EVs from US roads: US to ban Chinese hardware and software for connected vehicles
- "Lemon law" catches up: Ola Electric gets show cause notice after thousands of customer complaints.
- Vietnam to build six semiconductor fabs: Country aims to become a major player in the semiconductor industry by 2050. . . . US spends CHIPS Act cash to explore Indian chipmaking collabs.
- India's Pseudo-Satellite: Solar plane that can fly for 90 Days at a time. The National Aerospace Laboratories said the final version will have a wingspan which will be as wide as an Airbus 320, but weigh only as much as a regular motorcycle.
- Major medical breakthroughs in China: In just the last year, independent teams have managed to reverse both diabetes and autoimmune diseases.
- China's Gigantic Hydroelectric Dam Has Earth-Shifting Capabilities: The giant dam is able to hold 10 trillion gallons of water. This shift of mass would increase the length of a day by 0.06 microseconds and move the pole position of Earth by about 2 centimetres.
- Rhythm with Konnakol: Mattias Eklundh Guitar Lesson .
- Liberals didn't see this: Yazidi woman kidnapped and held in Gaza rescued after a decade.
- Oxfam network Of NGOs - acting on behalf of foreign powers? NGOs such as Samvad were chosen for funding as Affiliate NGOs on the condition that they would allow Oxfam India “complete freedom to plan the program and staffing in manner they want.”
- New measures tighten F&O trading
- A Bubble in Indian Markets?
