the US pushing India into china's arms

here's a substack saying that in detail. I said the same thing on this blog, and also here, in less detail. the Kazan handshake and troop adjustment are an Indian signal to the US DeepState, not that india is keen on China or the BRICS currency: it says, stop bullying us with your terrorists!
https://korybko.substack.com/p/the-us-was-inadvertently-responsible: excerpt
here's an excerpt from my substack: https://rajeevsrinivasan.substack.com/p/ep-142-the-implications-of-a-harris
No comments:
Post a Comment