Tokyo Pushing Back: New PM Wants To Change Alliance. Strategic Autonomy, "Asian NATO", Japanese Military Bases in US

A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
I used to like Abe-san a lot, and the new PM is sort of the anti-Abe, so I am not sure. but it he stands up to bullying (both from the US and china) that would be good. I do like the idea of Japanese military bases elsewhere, including the US. I suspect a militarized Japan is a good thing, all things considered. they are systematic and thorough and we need them to help contain china.
