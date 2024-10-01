Tuesday, October 01, 2024

Tokyo Pushing Back: New PM Wants To Change Alliance. Strategic Autonomy, "Asian NATO", Japanese Military Bases in US

Japan's new PM is no shadow warrior -- as leader of Japan, he's pushing new demands up front in the open.
Forces of multi-polarity?
Will we soon see articles complaining of Japan's "democratic backsliding"?

By -

1 comment:

nizhal yoddha said...

I used to like Abe-san a lot, and the new PM is sort of the anti-Abe, so I am not sure. but it he stands up to bullying (both from the US and china) that would be good. I do like the idea of Japanese military bases elsewhere, including the US. I suspect a militarized Japan is a good thing, all things considered. they are systematic and thorough and we need them to help contain china.

10/01/2024 2:59 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)