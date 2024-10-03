now i'm getting worried about India's role in AI, since the warmongerist has spoken

there's 100% correlation between what the warmongerist predicts and what DOES NOT happen.
so now I am getting worried. warmongerist claims India will lead in AI. this is obviously the kiss of death.
we just did a terrific podcast on the topic of india and AI, and now I am like, my worst nightmares will come true.
do watch our podcast at https://rajeevsrinivasan.substack.com/p/ep-139-the-future-of-artificial-intelligence, and if you are pressed for time, listen to the recursive audio podcast Google notebookLM made summarizing our YouTube video.
that is, our video podcast on AI has been turned by AI into a fine audio podcast featuring two AI hosts!
