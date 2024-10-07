how indians were taught to hate their own spectrum of brown skin: Turks and euros did it

https://x.com/TheEmissaryCo/status/1843119623258132570
casta' was invented by european conquerors in the Americas to differentiate themselves from the mixed race populations they created and lorded it over: terms like mulatto, quadroon, octroon, mestizo, all markers of whiteness. then they applied 'casta' to jati and fooled us.
i also think severe racism against indians was the contribution of brit women, who came on the 'fishing fleet' to snag colonial officers. these drab females found themselves in competition with sexy indian women, and invented taboos against miscegenation based on skin color.
the rop turks/ubzeks (they called themselves 'gurkaniya timurids' but brits gave them the nice title 'mughals') were the first to introduce skin color prejudice into India. the RoL whites then delivered the coup de grace.
