Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Friday, October 18, 2024
'India Threat' Just an Election Game by Trudeau & Jagmeet
Khalistanis in Canada are the useful idiots being milked by Trudeau & Jagmeet, who are cooking up the 'India threat' in a cynical game of election politics:
By
san
-
October 18, 2024
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment