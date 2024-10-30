Wednesday, October 30, 2024

India needs to leverage its status as the swing state

india needs to play the US and china off against each other.

the US will remain the preferred choice because china is a ruthless imperial hegemon and is enemy #1. but a signal to the US that India has options in BRICS/UNIT is useful.

the US has more in common with India as it is more diverse (not a han empire enslaving Tibet, mongols, Uighurs etc) -- if you forget the harm done to native Americans, of course -- and many indian values of individualism, innovation, are similar to American values.

the US if under trump may be more accommodating to India, despite all the Deep State shenanigans: because he needs to fend off china.

https://www.firstpost.com/world/lac-patrolling-may-be-back-to-pre-2020-level-but-india-china-ties-are-headed-to-new-normal-13830497.html

