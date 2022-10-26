Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
why is pauper britain sucking wind?
pretty good analysis.
a simpler one: their economy was dependent, like a leach, on theft from the colonies, principally india.
https://www.theatlantic.com/newsletters/archive/2022/10/uk-economy-disaster-degrowth-brexit/671847/
By
nizhal yoddha
-
October 26, 2022
No comments:
Post a Comment
