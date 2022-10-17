Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Monday, October 17, 2022
so what does $227 billion mean?
is that the market cap of the industry, or is it their revenues?
if it is the former, that can vanish overnight. i thought the total revenues of the IT services industry was much lower, around $20 billion or so
By
nizhal yoddha
-
October 17, 2022
