i saw kantara today. the scenes with the bhootha kolam are superb: you feel the intensity of the presence of the deities. but there's a lot of unnecessary stuff, like big fight scenes, lots of boy-gang stuff, including a lot of drinking and eating boar-meat, which doesn't add much to the real theme, which is that the autochthonous tribal spirits are real. good movie, unabashedly hindu; the crap about bhootha kolam (which is almost ditto to theyyams in neighboring malabar; and i almost understood the spoken tulu though i saw the dubbed malayalam version with tiny TINY subtitles) not being hindu is just the 'onamization' of every hindu festival, ie digestion for the benefit of commie or other semitic world-conquering death cults.
No comments:
Post a Comment