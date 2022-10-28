mike davis, RIP

#mikedavis passed away. RIP. the man who wrote the monumental #LateVictorianHolocausts, a damning indictment of british colonialism that led to 20 million deaths and untold misery. it should be required reading in indian schools. the one marxist i admired.
not interested in his LA stuff, but that one book is a masterpiece and a must read. on climate change, el nino, and how the third world was created. he was a macarthur genius award winner.
https://news.yahoo.com/mike-davis-city-quartz-author-021422726.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly9kdWNrZHVja2dvLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAGPUygg-JBmHrgBwA6eFMCw5WqktDw0yuA87uaUiAkIThD_bUJap-75oz2O6l1cLvQQRs6w496glS7sQwmj-AtL6730pSTM3MorJlueh_LPBO1A_KpoGofs4asmpjNZz7CREvJ_IS7sosozLtnQBFrM3tATLuUPLg1tgltUt1Wgf
