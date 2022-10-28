Friday, October 28, 2022

mike davis, RIP

#mikedavis passed away. RIP. the man who wrote the monumental #LateVictorianHolocausts, a damning indictment of british colonialism that led to 20 million deaths and untold misery. it should be required reading in indian schools. the one marxist i admired.

