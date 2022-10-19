Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Can Liz Truss outlast a lettuce?

Liz Truss now the least-popular UK prime minister in the history of polling



62 per cent of Tories feel they made the wrong choice between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, compared with 15 per cent who said they had got it right.
By -
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)