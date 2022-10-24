rishi sunak's win is generally bad news

although i am happy for his win as a hindu, an indian, and a fellow stanford b-school alumnus, i think this is a terrible time for him to take the reins.
1. the brit economy is in deep trouble after brexit, and there is no sign of relief
2. there will be a general election, and the conservatives will lose badly
3. for all this, the brit establishment and the entire anglosphere will blame
a) hindus
b) india
c) stanford business school
that is, everybody other than the racist blimps of england. i was really hoping rishi sunak would drop out of the race, because britain now is a tar baby, with nowhere to go but down.
