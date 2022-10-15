Quick notes: Toxic remedies | Quantum entanglement...

- Poisonous prescriptions: The dark side of Indian pharma comes out with Africa's cough syrup deaths.. . . . India's lax drug regulatory mechanism under spotlight after 69 killed in Gambia.
Drug regulation in India beggars the imagination. The black hole that exists is not a racket, it’s a crime against humanity. It directly affects you, your children, your loved ones.— Ambarish Satwik (@AmbarishSatwik) October 11, 2022
This book is a full inventory of this massive abomination. @d_s_thakur @Preddy85 pic.twitter.com/bObmBvFJpB
Drug regulation: Missing files and no accountability
The Chips Act Shows How to Invest in Education: The Chips Act makes large-scale federal investment in innovative research and manufacturing of microchips. It has already stimulated private-sector investment designed to take the microchip industry from decline in the U.S. to the forefront of economic development. Micron and IBM have announced investments of roughly $120 billion in New York State to build facilities to manufacture and develop microchips. Those announcements follow Intel’s decision to invest $100 billion in Ohio.
But what many don’t know about the Chips Act is that its significant federal spending goes beyond manufacturing, innovation, and incentives for research and development. The act provides $13.2 billion focused on R&D and workforce development with a specific investment in education and in science, technology, engineering, and math skills. It will offer a real pipeline from schools, to college, to career for many students.
- The Universe Is Not Locally Real: And the Physics Nobel Prize winners proved it. One of the more unsettling discoveries in the past half century is that the universe is not locally real. “Real,” meaning that objects have definite properties independent of observation—an apple can be red even when no one is looking; “local” means objects can only be influenced by their surroundings.
- Digital Detox: Village in Maharashtra declares "independence" from two modern-day addictions - television and mobile internet. At least, for a couple of hours every day.
- With 5G here, data is the new alcohol: The heady alcohol of the superspeed connectivity that the future generation of consumers will live in and take for granted in the future.
- What about other Indian languages? Amit Shah-headed panel wants Hindi replace English in IITs, courts in north India
- Stop poking at us with Hindi rod: All four southern states carry the same message: Leave us alone, we are happy with our own culture and language. Imposing a new language and a new culture would be a farce.
Told you so: Rishi Sunak has earned some vindication, having made it clear he was ardently against fairytale economics of cutting taxes
UK PM Truss U-turn on mini budget, raises corporate tax.
62% of Conservatives feel they made the wrong choice between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, compared with 15% who said they had got it right.
- Indians trying to enter the US via Mexico: More than 16,290 Indians were taken into custody by the CBP between October 2021 and August 2022.
Saturday, October 15, 2022
Quick notes: Toxic remedies | Quantum entanglement...
