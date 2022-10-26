Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
on covid origin: harvard-mit guy says it was lab-created
since it is a harvard-mit guy saying this, it must be true, no?
and who said it "escaped by accident"?
https://twitter.com/Biorealism/status/1584790642169110528?s=20&t=2YN2eLBmnCx7AWMVTyd4Tg
By
nizhal yoddha
-
October 26, 2022
