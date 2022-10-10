Germany Raises Kashmir, Bats for UN role; India Reminds Berlin of Pak Terror in J&K

One would think that Germans would have learned by now that irredentism and revanchism are bad instincts that should be discouraged and not fanned.
Pakistanis talk like Kashmir is their Sudetenland, and it looks bad for Germans to be catering to such sentiments.
If Germany is so interested in a UN-supervised referendum in Kashmir, then are they now also interested in a UN-supervised referendum to similarly be held in the Donbass region of Ukraine?
Ukraine-Russia Peace:— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022
- Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people.
- Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake).
- Water supply to Crimea assured.
- Ukraine remains neutral.
Let’s try this then: the will of the people who live in the Donbas & Crimea should decide whether they’re part of Russia or Ukraine— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022
No comments:
Post a Comment