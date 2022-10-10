Monday, October 10, 2022

Germany Raises Kashmir, Bats for UN role; India Reminds Berlin of Pak Terror in J&K



One would think that Germans would have learned by now that irredentism and revanchism are bad instincts that should be discouraged and not fanned.

Pakistanis talk like Kashmir is their Sudetenland, and it looks bad for Germans to be catering to such sentiments.

If Germany is so interested in a UN-supervised referendum in Kashmir, then are they now also interested in a UN-supervised referendum to similarly be held in the Donbass region of Ukraine?



