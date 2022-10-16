The Break India crowd is trying to get sanctions on India under the Magnitsky Act - law created by Atlanticists to punish foreign countries they don't like (chiefly Russia):
https://www.firstpost.com/india/devas-scam-fugitive-ramachandran-viswanathan-behind-wsj-ad-calling-for-us-sanctions-against-india-11455621.html
Devas Scam Fugitive Ramachandran Viswanathan Behind WSJ Ad Calling for US Sanctions Against India
Ramachandran Vishwanathan, an US citizen of Indian origin is leading a smear campaign against the Modi government, calling for sanctions against Nirmala Sitharaman and 10 othersNew Delhi: The powerful anti-India network seems to have co-opted money laundering accused and fugitive economic offender former CEO of Devas, Ramachandran Viswanathan.This US citizen of Indian origin is leading a smear campaign against the Modi government, calling for sanctions against Nirmala Sitharaman and 10 others, including Supreme Court justices and top enforcement agency officials, under America’s Magnitsky Act.According to government sources, “This is not a campaign against Modi government. It is a campaign against the judiciary too… India’s Supreme Court also ruled that Devas was involved in corruption. It is a campaign against India’s sovereignty too.”A huge controversy was sparked with an October 13 full-page advertisement in the Wall Street Journal, alleging that Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and 10 others “decimated the rule of law by weaponising the institutions of the state to settle scores with political and business rivals, making India unsafe for investors.”...
