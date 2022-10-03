- Shahed-136 drones: Iran’s drones are cheap, plentiful and helping Russia in Ukraine. The Shahed can fly hundreds of kilometers (Iran claims in excess of 2,000 km) and loiter for hours before locking onto a target.. Israel has a near perfect record in shooting down even more sophisticated Iranian drones.
- Fisker considering India production: U.S. startup Fisker Inc will begin selling its electric SUV in India and could begin manufacturing its cars locally within a few years... Fun-fact: Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker co-founded Fisker Inc with husband Henrik Fisker.
- Tech Talk: Peter Rawlinson, Lucid CEO and CTO with Dr Emad Dlala - How Lucid leaps past Tesla with smaller motors.
- Apple's Tech Supply Chain Shows Difficulty of Dumping China: It will take about eight years to move just 10% of Apple’s production capacity out of China. “The region has a well-developed supply chain that will be difficult to replicate”.
-
Dr MS Krishnamurthy MD (Ayu), PhD: Metal charged water for skin allergies, tiredness, energy.
Benefits of eating on leaf plates and metal plates
- JioMart morphs into e-marketplace to take on Amazon and Flipkart: “As part of our commitment to India’s rich culture and heritage, we will soon start marketing quality goods produced by tribals and other communities across India. This will help preserve the incredibly rich talent, skill sets, and knowledge base of our traditional Indian artisans, especially women.”
- Downfall: Markets are now treating UK bonds like Greek and Italian debt
- Cambridge: Britain's Cycling Capital
Monday, October 03, 2022
Quick notes: Shahed-136 | Metal charged water...
