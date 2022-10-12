Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
chip wars. interesting book review from the FT
i suspect this is firewalled, though. sorry.
and this is why the fab being set up by vedanta is such a big deal. else india will be at the mercy of china and the US.
By
nizhal yoddha
-
October 12, 2022
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment